Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Athlon Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.68 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.