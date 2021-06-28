Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 155,228 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 227,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 177,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 85.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,330,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,738,000 after acquiring an additional 613,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

WES opened at $22.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

