Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,834 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,834 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,340,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

