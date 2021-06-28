Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Western Midstream Partners worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.48.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

