iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 10,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 3,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 952.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

