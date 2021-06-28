Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

