13,890 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 7,188.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 127,949 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vertiv by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 578,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 569,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 199,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

VRT opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

