Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 864 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $70.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.85. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $70.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.