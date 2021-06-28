Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.58 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $684.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

