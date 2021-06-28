Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%.

GSHD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of GSHD opened at $120.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,226.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 517,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,210,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.