Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,243 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

