Aviva PLC Trims Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,626,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 36.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 68,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $17,559,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the first quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $17.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUYA. 86 Research raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

