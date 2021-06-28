Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OPRX stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.70 and a beta of 0.64. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,943.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $565,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,151 shares of company stock worth $3,670,933 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

