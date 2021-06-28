Sei Investments Co. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,163,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 109,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,251,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,457,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $272.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.43 and a beta of 0.35. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $140,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $359,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.