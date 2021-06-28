Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.71.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.56.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.