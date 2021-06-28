Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after acquiring an additional 32,873 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $69.28 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $69.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.25.

