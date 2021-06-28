Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter worth $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK opened at $40.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.