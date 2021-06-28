Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases Shares of 13,825 IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGMS stock opened at $83.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.74 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $102,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at $432,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137 over the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

