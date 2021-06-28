Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AWI. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

NYSE:AWI opened at $105.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

