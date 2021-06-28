Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD opened at $57.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -518.13, a P/E/G ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

