Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 30,856,517 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,856,517 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

