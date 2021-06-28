Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,718 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.87% of Sonoco Products worth $55,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

