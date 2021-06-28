AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $68,519.36 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.01 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.15.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

