AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $68,519.36 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $68,519.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,466.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Mukesh Mehta sold 100 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $2,700.00.
Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.01 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.15.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,627,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,990,000 after buying an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
