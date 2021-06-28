Insider Buying: Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Acquires A$29,500.00 in Stock

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) insider Marian Carr bought 25,000 shares of Ellerston Asian Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($21,071.43).

About Ellerston Asian Investments

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

