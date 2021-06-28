Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman Sells 939 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) EVP Melissa Heidman sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $12,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $12.74 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $579.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

