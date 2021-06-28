Insider Buying: BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Purchases 3,650 Shares of Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. BankFinancial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on BFIN. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BankFinancial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 190,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BankFinancial by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BankFinancial by 46.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

