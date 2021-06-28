Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,243 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $56,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

NYSE THG opened at $138.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $649,463.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.