Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,639 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Littelfuse worth $57,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.03. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total transaction of $664,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,449,303. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

