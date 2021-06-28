Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $58,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $64.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.