SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $58,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLM by 355.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227,408 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,191,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,553,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,532,000. Finally, Impactive Capital LP grew its position in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

SLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

