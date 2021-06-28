Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.
CHWY opened at $80.35 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,502,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chewy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
