Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick Sells 10,463 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Susan Helfrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Susan Helfrick sold 18,646 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,195.84.

CHWY opened at $80.35 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,502,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Chewy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chewy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

