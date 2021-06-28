Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $274.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.31, a current ratio of 23.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.87. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $300.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.