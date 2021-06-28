Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $62,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% during the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 156,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610. 6.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $39.95 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

