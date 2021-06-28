Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $64,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

