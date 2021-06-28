Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Allison Transmission worth $65,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.