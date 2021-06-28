$105.36 Million in Sales Expected for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) will post sales of $105.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.62 million to $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year sales of $384.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,017,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $72,000,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 100.1% in the first quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 560,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 280,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

