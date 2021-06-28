Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $164,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after buying an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,396,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after buying an additional 250,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

TTMI stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,241 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

