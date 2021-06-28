UBS Group AG Purchases 15,262 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.58% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Monday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $39.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.