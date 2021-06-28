Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.72% of MasterCraft Boat worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,288.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 265,931 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,356,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,063,000 after buying an additional 217,600 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 156,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of MCFT opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.15. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

