Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $3.73 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 833.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,112,000 after buying an additional 234,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inari Medical by 238.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total value of $452,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,692.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,939,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $96.70 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

