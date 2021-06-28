Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock Holdings Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 over the last 90 days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

