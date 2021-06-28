Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 49,359 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $303,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 14,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,941,074.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $141.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $144.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

