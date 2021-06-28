Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,274 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 35.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 97.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $140.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

