Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.24. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $99.27 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

