Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.23. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.43 and a 1-year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

