Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTS by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.72.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

