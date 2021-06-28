Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 83.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in CryoLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in CryoLife by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in CryoLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRY stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

