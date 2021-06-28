Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 3,291 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after buying an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $76.21 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

