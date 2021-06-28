Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Islay Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $265.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.27. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $267.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.18.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.