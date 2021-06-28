Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRI. Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,853 shares of company stock worth $8,595,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

